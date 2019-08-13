ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) Short Interest Update

ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.09% of ProPhase Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRPH remained flat at $$2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,638. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health.

