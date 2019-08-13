ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $54.53. ProShares UltraShort Gold shares last traded at $54.05, with a volume of 9,083 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Gold stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of ProShares UltraShort Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL)

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

