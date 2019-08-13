Proxeus (XES) Reaches Market Cap of $544,473.00

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Proxeus has traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Proxeus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. Proxeus has a total market capitalization of $544,473.00 and approximately $156.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00272744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.08 or 0.01364880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00022827 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00097214 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Proxeus Profile

Proxeus’ genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,240,350 tokens. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com. Proxeus’ official message board is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423.

Proxeus Token Trading

Proxeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

