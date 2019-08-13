Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 55,823 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,823 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Exponent were worth $29,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after acquiring an additional 21,968 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,319,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,036,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 993,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,333,000 after acquiring an additional 282,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,893,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price target on Exponent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Exponent from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of EXPO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,904. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $70.91. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.64%. Exponent’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

In related news, insider John Pye sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $210,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,271.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.