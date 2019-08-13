Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $116,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $540,209. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.43.

NYSE LMT traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $377.30. 26,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $379.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.90.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

