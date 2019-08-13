Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $147.69 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.05% of Mastercard worth $147,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brightworth boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.4% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $1,076,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% in the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 8,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA traded up $2.86 on Tuesday, hitting $272.86. 131,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,139. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $283.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.80.

In other Mastercard news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,290,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,621 shares of company stock valued at $50,148,475. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

