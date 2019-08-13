Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $59.26 Million Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.05% of Linde worth $59,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $997,692,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 33,491.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,907,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,828 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 20,056.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,451,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,837 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,732,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,573,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,554,790,000 after purchasing an additional 636,524 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.18. The company had a trading volume of 26,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.23. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $145.95 and a 1-year high of $206.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Linde from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.83.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total value of $11,160,352.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 19,056 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $3,586,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

