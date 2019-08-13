Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.87% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $40,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,048.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director William S. Boyd bought 2,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.25 per share, with a total value of $113,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WAL traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,863. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $60.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

