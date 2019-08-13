Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 7,959 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,259,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $64,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 94.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,113.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 1,139,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $29,412,543.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 209,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $5,853,716.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,317,360 shares of company stock worth $140,880,100. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “negative” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.99. 2,809,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,565,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $31.68.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.77%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.