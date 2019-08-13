Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Chairman Sells $10,244,000.00 in Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.10, for a total transaction of $10,244,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE PSA traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $258.69. 615,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,862. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $259.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.17.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $710.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.70 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 50.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.9% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $243.72 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.45.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

