Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Lessened by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $243.72 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.45.

NYSE PSA traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $257.94. The company had a trading volume of 36,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,899. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $259.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.78.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $710.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.70 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.10, for a total value of $10,244,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

