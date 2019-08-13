Purex Trading 15.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PUREX)

Purex (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Purex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Purex has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. Purex has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $1,813.00 worth of Purex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Purex

Purex (PUREX) is a coin. Purex’s total supply is 16,634,308 coins and its circulating supply is 14,165,313 coins. The official website for Purex is purexalt.io. Purex’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin.

Purex Coin Trading

Purex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Purex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Purex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Purex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

