Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.59 on Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $248.89 million and $160.59 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.59 or 0.00024516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Bleutrade, Bithumb and Huobi. During the last week, Qtum has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001501 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004689 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,690,460 coins and its circulating supply is 95,940,440 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinEx, HBUS, LBank, Crex24, ABCC, Bitfinex, Bibox, BCEX, Bithumb, EXX, Ovis, Allcoin, Poloniex, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Iquant, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Bittrex, Coinrail, DragonEX, Gate.io, DigiFinex, Liqui, CoinEgg, Bitbns, BitForex, Coinsuper, Liquid, Coinnest, CoinExchange, BigONE, Coindeal, Exrates, Huobi, Livecoin, Binance, Coinone, GOPAX, OKEx, ZB.COM, Bleutrade, Cobinhood and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

