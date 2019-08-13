Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $158.10

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $158.10 and last traded at $164.47, with a volume of 90716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.51.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $205.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.15 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $50,412.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,567.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

