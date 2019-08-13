R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Has $7.45 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 6.9% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,651,000 after buying an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $203,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $29,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% during the first quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 21,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.17.

Shares of TMO traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.56. The stock had a trading volume of 85,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.55. The firm has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.34 and a 1-year high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,380.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,775 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,676. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

