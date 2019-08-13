RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.29, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 20.15%.

RDCM stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.23. 2,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,414. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.84. The company has a market cap of $111.16 million, a P/E ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 0.42. RADCOM has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $19.75.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RDCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RADCOM by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 57,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RADCOM by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 285,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RADCOM by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 291,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.