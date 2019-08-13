Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

