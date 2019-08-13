Radium (RADS) Trading Down 13.6% Over Last Week

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. Radium has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $1,530.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radium coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00005154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade and Upbit. Over the last week, Radium has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00024046 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001445 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Profile

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,805,162 coins and its circulating supply is 3,796,038 coins. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.