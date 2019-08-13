RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Get RadNet alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

RDNT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,475. RadNet has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $751.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RadNet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael N. Murdock sold 21,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $286,654.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,607.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $263,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,891,875.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,667 shares of company stock worth $811,454 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 528,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.