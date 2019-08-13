Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Shares Down 3%

Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd (LON:RBW) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.09 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), approximately 1,292,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 260% from the average daily volume of 359,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).

Separately, Align Research started coverage on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a GBX 11 ($0.14) price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.

In related news, insider Martin Eales sold 701,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £21,040.53 ($27,493.18). Also, insider Adonis Pouroulis acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,333.86).

About Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of rare earth properties. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 km2 located in Western Burundi. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

