Raymond James Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $54.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.98.

UBER opened at $37.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.99. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

