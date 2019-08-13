Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE: RYAM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2019 – Rayonier Advanced Materials was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Rayonier Advanced Materials was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

8/8/2019 – Rayonier Advanced Materials was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/6/2019 – Rayonier Advanced Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/1/2019 – Rayonier Advanced Materials was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

RYAM stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 882,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,171. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $143.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 3.61. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $22.07.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.01 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 570.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 31,965 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 49.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 313,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 103,633 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 70.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 70.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 22,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

