RED (RED) Market Capitalization Achieves $761,315.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, RED has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $761,315.00 and approximately $5,773.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.63 or 0.00771194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011453 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00013692 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002606 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

