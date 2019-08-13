Redwood Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,077 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,279 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 663.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,833.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $209,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.72. 372,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,546,200. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Nomura increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Cisco Systems to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.24.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.