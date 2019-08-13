Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $38,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.60.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.58. 1,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,189. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $127.84 and a 1 year high of $163.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.06). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $470,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

