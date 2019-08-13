Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Stock Holdings Lessened by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,704,000 after buying an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,050,000 after buying an additional 54,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. Citigroup set a $104.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

RS stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,949. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.42. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $105.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.37.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

In other news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $325,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

