Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) to post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Replimune Group reported earnings per share of ($2.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20.

REPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Replimune Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. 966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,584. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.26 and a current ratio of 14.26. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $322.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,350,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 716,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 318,115 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 708,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 81,642 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 50,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 697,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after buying an additional 46,428 shares in the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

