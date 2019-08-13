Republic Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $1.51 Million (REN)

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, Republic Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Republic Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $13.77, $24.68 and $5.60. Republic Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and $1.51 million worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.64 or 0.04333111 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00046009 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000232 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000966 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Republic Protocol Coin Profile

Republic Protocol (REN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 632,504,823 coins. Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Republic Protocol is republicprotocol.com. The official message board for Republic Protocol is medium.com/republicprotocol. The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Republic Protocol

Republic Protocol can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Republic Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Republic Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Republic Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

