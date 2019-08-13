Request (REQ) Trading Down 18% Over Last 7 Days

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $9.14 million and $290,540.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinPlace, Radar Relay, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $475.69 or 0.04471093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00046897 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000233 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000948 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,984,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,893,158 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, KuCoin, IDEX, Kyber Network, Bitbns, COSS, Ethfinex, Coineal, CoinExchange, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Gate.io, DDEX, CoinPlace, GOPAX, WazirX, Huobi Global, Binance and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.