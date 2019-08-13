Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SP Plus (SP)

SP Plus (NASDAQ: SP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2019 – SP Plus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2019 – SP Plus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. "

8/1/2019 – SP Plus was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/30/2019 – SP Plus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/19/2019 – SP Plus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/19/2019 – SP Plus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2019 – SP Plus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2019 – SP Plus was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/4/2019 – SP Plus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/26/2019 – SP Plus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

SP traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.08. 36,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,837. The company has a market cap of $804.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72. SP Plus Corp has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.15 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Analysts anticipate that SP Plus Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

