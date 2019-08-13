Revlon (NYSE:REV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.55

Shares of Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 8994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $889.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.27.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Revlon Inc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revlon news, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $1,077,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,987,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 240,000 shares of company stock worth $5,231,000 over the last three months. 87.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Revlon by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revlon during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Revlon by 428.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Revlon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Revlon by 7.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

