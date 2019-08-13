Rialto (XRL) Price Hits $0.0406 on Exchanges

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Rialto has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $9,895.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rialto has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Rialto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00001227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00269318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.86 or 0.01301051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00022281 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00096343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Rialto Profile

Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,175,558 tokens. Rialto’s official website is www.rialto.ai. Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI.

Buying and Selling Rialto

Rialto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rialto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rialto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rialto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

