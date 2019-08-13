Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) Short Interest Update

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,253,600 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 1,552,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBBN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,270. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $592.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.47. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $7.89.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.43 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Ribbon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 22,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 252,850.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 33.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 16.5% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,264,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 463,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

