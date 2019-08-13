Richard L. Baum, Jr. Purchases 10,300 Shares of Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Stock

Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 10,300 shares of Unique Fabricating stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,883.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,515. Unique Fabricating Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unique Fabricating during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Unique Fabricating by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 621,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Unique Fabricating by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on UFAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on Unique Fabricating and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

