Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0163 on Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX, Upbit and C2CX. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and approximately $157,529.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00024667 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004002 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,139,428 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Huobi, Kyber Network, OKEx, Bancor Network, C2CX, Upbit, Ethfinex, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

