Robecosam AG Acquires 198 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Robecosam AG grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,063,258,000 after buying an additional 1,232,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,882,988,000 after buying an additional 965,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,343,175,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,448,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,573,438,000 after buying an additional 922,290 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,678,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,414,679,000 after buying an additional 644,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,540,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $9,195,620. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.38. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Citigroup raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

