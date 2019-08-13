Robecosam AG Grows Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 13,808.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,885,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,040,000 after purchasing an additional 407,250 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $53,247,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,353,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,982,000 after purchasing an additional 357,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,356,000 after buying an additional 323,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:PNC traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.78. 79,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,401. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $108.45 and a 12-month high of $147.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.50.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price objective on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.41.

In related news, insider Karen L. Larrimer sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $1,110,559.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $1,398,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,242 shares of company stock worth $19,853,468. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.