Robecosam AG Has $7.22 Million Position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Robecosam AG lowered its position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTR. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its holdings in Aqua America by 3,399.3% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,618,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,572,564 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Aqua America by 12,238,028.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 856,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,218,000 after buying an additional 856,662 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Aqua America in the second quarter worth approximately $17,482,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aqua America by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,623,000 after buying an additional 311,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Aqua America by 101.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 478,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,790,000 after buying an additional 240,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

WTR stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.64. 54,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,172. Aqua America Inc has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Aqua America had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $218.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WTR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Aqua America in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $37.00 price target on Aqua America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Aqua America in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

