Robecosam AG Makes New $43.22 Million Investment in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Robecosam AG bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 435,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,215,000. NXP Semiconductors comprises 1.8% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Robecosam AG owned 0.13% of NXP Semiconductors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,377.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.11. The company had a trading volume of 177,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,085. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.08. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

