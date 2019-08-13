Robecosam AG Trims Holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Robecosam AG trimmed its position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301,314 shares during the period. Pentair comprises about 1.2% of Robecosam AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Pentair were worth $27,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 54,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,261 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 471,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 100,466 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $1,213,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 317,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 95,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

PNR traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $37.06. 409,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,853. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. Pentair PLC has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.62 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

