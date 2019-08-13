Robert Douglas Cudney Purchases 90,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42,458,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,201,338.73.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 25,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 32,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,400.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 15,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,954.50.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,570.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 30,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,475.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,952.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,990.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,140.00.

Shares of TSE:NHK remained flat at $C$0.63 during trading on Tuesday. 411,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,717. Nighthawk Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.29 and a twelve month high of C$0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.55. The company has a market cap of $122.10 million and a PE ratio of -52.50.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property covering an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories, as well as Colomac Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

