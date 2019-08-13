Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.10

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 215974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

RHHBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $238.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 2nd quarter worth $1,397,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 157,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

