Roots (TSE:ROOT) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

Roots (TSE:ROOT) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$4.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$5.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ROOT. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Roots from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Roots from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

ROOT stock remained flat at $C$3.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 20,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.51. Roots has a 52-week low of C$2.91 and a 52-week high of C$10.45. The firm has a market cap of $141.52 million and a PE ratio of 18.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.49.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

