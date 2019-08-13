Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 156.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 675.7% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.29, for a total transaction of $167,737.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,440 shares of company stock worth $476,869. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,313. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.32. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $68.19 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

