Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 276.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 65,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 49,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in United Technologies by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 34,980 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UTX traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $129.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.91. The company has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cowen upgraded United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

