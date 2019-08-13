Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $766,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31,276.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,371,000 after purchasing an additional 841,019 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24,131.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,154 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 607,636 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,645,326,000 after purchasing an additional 518,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,036,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,227,757,000 after purchasing an additional 386,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $583,401,000 after purchasing an additional 249,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.91. 770,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,953. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $284.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,762,679.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $252.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.77.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

