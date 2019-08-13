Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up about 1.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 12th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.23.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.55. 174,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,068. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.79. The firm has a market cap of $167.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $156.56 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

