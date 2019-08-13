Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $332,201,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,629,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,129 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $86,128,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,487,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,829,072,000 after purchasing an additional 491,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 23.3% during the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,179,000 after purchasing an additional 362,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.37. 45,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,731. The company has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $81.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.7596 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

