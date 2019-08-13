Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,051.82 ($39.88).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDSB. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,875 ($37.57) to GBX 2,780 ($36.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of RDSB traded up GBX 31.50 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,380.50 ($31.11). 7,283,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,725.50 ($35.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,529.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

