Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSA) to Issue Dividend of $0.47 on September 23rd

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON RDSA opened at GBX 2,373 ($31.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 956.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,527.37. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 2,209.50 ($28.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,687 ($35.11).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

RDSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,875.33 ($37.57).

In other news, insider Neil A. P. Carson bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,326 ($30.39) per share, for a total transaction of £372,160 ($486,292.96).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.